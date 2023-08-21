China To Build 21 Nuclear Submarines By 2030: Australian Media
Canberra: Senior Labour ministers are demanding the urgent delivery of the AUKUS submarines to shore up Australia's defences amid rising tensions between China and the US.
China is expected to have built 21 of its nuclear submarines and 200 major warships by 2030.
Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy is calling for the construction of new defence technologies to be expedited to help deter war in the Indo-Pacific.
