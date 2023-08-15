



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the country's development and said that global experts are lauding the country and are saying India will not stop now.





Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said, "Global experts are saying that India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding the country."





He also lauded the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful and said that those from Tier-2, and Tier-3 cities also making a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.





"Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields...there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India...and villages as well," PM Modi said.





Talking about G20, PM Modi said that India has an opportunity to host the G20 summit and in one year, the events that were hosted by different local cities, had introduced capabilities and diversity to the world.





President Draupadi Murmu too in her address to the country on Monday on the eve of the Independence Day said India has not only regained its rightful place on the world stage but it has also enhances its standing in the international order.





Murmu said that during her visits and interactions with members of the Indian diaspora, she has observed a new confidence in the India story.





"India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20," the President said.





"As the G-20 represents two-thirds of the world population, this is a unique opportunity to help shape global discourse in the right direction. With the G20 presidency, India can nudge decision-making in trade and finance towards equitable progress," the President said in her address.





She said that beyond trade and finance, matters of human development too are on the agenda. There are many global issues that concern all humanity and are not limited by geographical boundaries.





"I am confident that with India’s proven leadership in dealing with global issues, member nations will be able to advance effective action on these fronts," the President said.





Speaking further on India's G20 Presidency, President Murmu said, "What is notable in India’s presidency of G20 is the way this diplomatic activity has been taken to the grassroots. There has been a first-of-its-kind campaign to encourage people’s participation. It is delightful to see, for example, students enthusiastically participating in diverse contests organised in schools and colleges touching upon the themes of G20."





"All the citizens are enthusiastic about events related to G20," she said.





Today upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs.





As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.







