



Muzaffarabad: The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) organised a rally in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) Muzaffarabad and asked Pakistan to comply with the August 13 United Nations resolution, which is the withdrawal of the forces from the region.





"Well organised rally at Muzzafarabad and asked Pakistan to comply in 13th August UN resolutions and Truce agreement. Resolution asked Pakistan to with its troops and authors who enter in state for fighting. Pakistan should comply.@GurkUna @UNHRC," UKPNP founder Shaukat Ali Kashmiri said.





In a statement, shared by Secretary Information UKPNP Europe Zone, Sajid Hussain, UKPNP said that they and the Muzaffarabad belong to twenty million inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir and the "UN promised to give unrestricted, unconditional right to freedom to the most deprived people of the region. it will not allow any state which can unilaterally alter or divide the state of Jammu & Kashmir."





According to the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the withdrawal of the forces from the





state of Jammu and Kashmir must be ensured in order to establish peace and security in the South Asian region.





The party comrades expressed and extended their full support and confidence to the Exiled party leader.





As per the statement, the participants of the seminar agreed on resolutions that include the withdrawal of forces according to UN resolutions, to end inflation, load shedding, stop plundering of natural resources, huge electricity bills, extra taxes, and Diversion of rivers and blockage the water of Neelam river.







