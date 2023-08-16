



During the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort, Indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns were used for the ceremonial gun salute, replacing the British 25-pounder guns. These indigenous guns marked their debut earlier this year with a 21-gun salute during the Republic Day parade. The 21-gun salute involves specially-designed cartridges to create firing sounds.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a Guard of Honour from the Armed Forces and Delhi Police before hoisting the national flag and delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day address. Flower petals were showered by Indian Air Force helicopters, and the theme for the year is ‘Nation First, Always First,’ aligned with the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration.







