



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Pentagon on July 1, 2025, expressed optimism that the United States can soon complete several major pending defence sales to India.





This meeting underscored the strategic importance both nations place on their defence partnership, particularly in light of shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region.





Hegseth highlighted that the US and India are "mutually aware of the security concerns in the region," emphasizing their joint capacity to address these challenges.





He noted the successful integration of numerous US defence systems into India's military inventory, which has significantly enhanced India's defence capabilities.





Building on this progress, Hegseth stated the US hopes not only to finalize the outstanding defence sales but also to expand defence industrial cooperation, co-production efforts, and strengthen interoperability between the two countries' armed forces.





A key component of these discussions is the anticipated formal signing of a new 10-year Framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership. This framework aims to institutionalize cooperation across a range of areas, including defence trade, innovation, co-development, joint military training, and enhanced tactical data links for improved communication.





The agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February 2025, is expected to provide a decadal roadmap for deepening bilateral defence ties.





Jaishankar, echoing these sentiments, described the defence partnership as "one of the most consequential pillars" of the India-US relationship.





He stressed that the partnership is rooted not just in shared interests, but in a deepening convergence of capabilities and responsibilities, particularly regarding the strategic stability of the Indo-Pacific.





Both leaders also discussed participation in the upcoming India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem Summit, aimed at furthering defence industrial cooperation and fostering innovation in technology and manufacturing. Hegseth reaffirmed the US commitment to working alongside India to realize shared security and technological goals, underscoring the ongoing and deep nature of the bilateral defence relationship.





The US and India are poised to advance their defence partnership through the completion of pending defence sales, expansion of industrial cooperation, and the establishment of a long-term strategic framework, all of which are seen as vital for regional and global security.





Based On A PTI Report







