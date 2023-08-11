



The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with security forces, apprehended three terrorist associates linked to the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Budgam district.





The joint operation led to the recovery of incriminating materials, further denting the terror network's activities in the region.





“The operation unfolded in the Khansahab area of Budgam district, where a team comprising police personnel and the Army's 62 Rashtriya Rifles unit successfully apprehended the three individuals”, read Kashmir police press note.







