



Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Awami Action Committee held a protest in the Dambodas area of Gilgit-Baltistan's Skardu against the poor infrastructure and bad condition of the roads in Gilgit.





The local residents took out their frustration against the Pakistan Govt and local administration for not providing basic amenities to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.





The locals led by Shabbir Mayar, General Secretary of Awami Action Committee-Gilgit-Baltistan held a protest against the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and alleged the corruption by FWO during the construction of roads in Gilgit. The poor condition of roads has led to frequent accidents in Gilgit, particularly the Skardu-Juglot road.





According to the locals, the FWO was supposed to construct tunnels on a 38 km stretch on the Gilgit-Juglot road. However, they did not construct the required tunnels due to rampant corruption in FWO, which caused frequent landslides and accidents in the area.





The local residents have given an ultimatum to Gilgit-Baltistan's Minister of Tourism, Raja Nasir Ali Khan till August 15 to fix the situation or they will hold a huge rally on Baltistan's Dambodas Bazar.





In recent times, the leaders and residents of Gilgit-Baltistan have criticised the regressive and anti-Gilgit-Baltistan policies of the Pakistan government. The local residents have been protesting against various issues, including poor infrastructure and ill-treatment of the Pakistan Govt towards the Gilgit-Baltistan region.





Meanwhile, members of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly have demanded an investigation into alleged corruption and misuse of funds provided for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the region, reported Dawn.





The lawmakers alleged that about a billion rupees provided as funds by the federal government and non-governmental organizations for the flood-affected areas have been misused. Javed Ali Manwa, an opposition member proposed a motion in the Gilgit-Baltistan assembly on Tuesday to 'draw attention towards the flood-hit people'.





The flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (Glof) had caused disasters across the region and have further damaged roads, bridges, water and irrigation channels, cultivation lands and houses, Javed added, according to Dawn. He further said that the assembly needs to review the utilisation of funds allotted for flood rehabilitation.





Javed suggested that a parliamentary committee should probe the implementation of the foreign-funded project Glof-II at a cost of billion of rupees. He stated that installing early warning systems, organizing seminars in five-star hotels and arranging exposure visits under the project cannot control these disasters.







