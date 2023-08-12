Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the PM of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in New York





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to Greece later this month, bolstering ties with the European country. This visit comes as a part of PM Modi's attendance at the BRICS summit in South Africa, underscoring India's commitment to global partnerships. Notably, this marks a watershed moment in the relationship. The last Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece was former PM Indira Gandhi back in 1983.





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Greece in 2021 laid the groundwork for heightened engagement, highlighted by the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Athens. Beyond symbolic gestures, substantial diplomatic achievements have taken place. During EAM Jaishankar's 2021 visit, a Framework Agreement on the International Solar Alliance was signed, reflecting both nations' commitment to sustainable development. This agreement was subsequently ratified by the Greek Parliament in March 2022, reaffirming the tangible progress made.







