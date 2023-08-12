



This joint endeavour aims to enhance interoperability and synergy between the Indian and UAE navies, fostering cross-training on tactics, techniques and procedures while cultivating stronger professional bonds.





In a significant step towards strengthening maritime cooperation, India and the UAE have initiated a bilateral Naval Maritime Partnership Exercise off the coast of UAE. The exercise, being held on August 11th, involves the participation of two Indian Naval Ships- INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand.





This joint endeavor, meticulously planned over two days, since the arrival of the ships at Port Rashid Dubai on August 8th, aims to enhance interoperability and synergy between the Indian and UAE navies, fostering cross-training on tactics, techniques and procedures while cultivating stronger professional bonds.





Under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, the exercise highlights the affirmation of both nations to jointly address maritime challenges.





As Rear Admiral McCarty met with high-ranking officials, including Brigadier Abdullah Farj Al Mehairbi, the Deputy Commander of UAE Naval Forces, Sunjay Sudhir, the Ambassador of India to the UAE, the discussions emphasized a shared commitment to counter piracy, smuggling, and human trafficking.





The exercise also serves as a platform to explore potential joint Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief operations in the future. The Indian Ambassador also highlighted that the presence of these two ships for the naval exercise is an indication of our growing defence relations with UAE guided by the friendship between the leaders of both our countries.





INS Visakhapatnam, commanded by Captain Ashok Rao, is one of the largest operational destroyer in the Indian Navy and is a completely indigenous warship made by the Mazagaon Docks Limited. INS Trikand, commanded by Captain Pramod G Thomas, is an advanced stealth frigate commissioned in 2013.





The ship is a contemporary warship with state of the art technology incorporated in every facet of its design to make her stable, stealthier, fast and formidable.







