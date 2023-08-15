



The CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), Alexei Rakhmanov, on Monday, told media today that the construction work on the two Project 11356M frigates that the Russian defence firm is building for the Indian Navy was progressing as per a revised schedule, with the delivery timeline witnessing a minor delay.





"Currently, the construction of the ships is proceeding according to the updated completion and testing schedules. Some items are slightly behind schedule (less than 6 months). Test runs of diesel generators have been carried out on the first of the frigates, preparations are underway for factory mooring tests," Rakhmanov said.





The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) inked a deal for four project 11356M frigates in 2018. While two of the naval vessels were to be made in Russia, the remaining ones were to be constructed by India's state-run Goa Shipyard Limited under a license from the Saint Petersburg-headquartered company.





Why Are These Frigates Potent Warships For Carrying Out Anti-Submarine Operations?





Fitted with anti-aircraft missiles (Brahmos), torpedoes, and the A-190 100mm artillery guns, the Project 11356 frigates are considered one of the most potent naval ships against enemy submarines and warships.





Additionally, combat helicopters, including Ka-27 choppers can be deployed on these vessels, giving more teeth to their capabilities in ocean waters, particularly for anti-submarine warfare purposes.





The frigates can cruise at a maximum speed of 30 knots and stay afloat in the seas for nearly 30 days without refueling at a naval base.





The project 11356M warships are 124.8 meters long and can carry almost 4,000 tons of material. They also feature a flight deck for choppers that could be pressed into service during anti-submarine operations.







