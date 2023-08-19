



Taipei: Taiwan on Saturday said it has detected 42 warplane incursions into its air defence zone since China announced the launch of military drills, the country's Defence Ministry said.





"Since 0900 (UTC+8) today (Aug. 19), the R.O.C. Armed Forces detected 42 PLA aircraft (including KJ-500, Y-9, J-10, J-11, J-16, SU-30 etc.), 26 of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Additionally, the PLA aircraft conducted joint combat patrol with 8 PLAN vessels," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on X.





"The R.O.C. Armed Forces are closely monitoring the situation with our ISR system and have deployed CAP aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response," it added.





Earlier today, Xinhua News Agency reported that China launched joint air and sea patrols and military exercises around Taiwan and called it a "stern warning" to "Taiwan independence" separatists against colluding with foreign elements.





Taiwan's Defence Ministry in a statement condemned China’s latest military drills near the island and called it "irrational provocative behaviour."





The ministry also said that it will dispatch appropriate troops to respond in accordance with the "Regulations on the Handling of Emergencies during the Period of Regular Combat Readiness of the National Army" to defend freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of the Republic of China with practical actions.





Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence pointed out that in recent years, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has continued to send aircraft and ships to harass and harass, which has caused substantial damage to regional security.





"Launching a military exercise under pretext this time not only does not help the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait but also highlights its militaristic mentality and confirms the hegemonic nature of military expansion," the statement read.





"The Ministry of National Defence emphasized that in the face of repeated advances by the Communist army, all officers and soldiers of the national army are ready to fight, uphold the strong will of "preparing for war, not seeking war, responding to war, not avoiding war", and have the ability, determination, and confidence to ensure national security," it read.





Taiwan called on the people of the country to play a solid backing and build a consensus of unity when the situation on both sides of the strait is severe. The military and civilians work together to build a key force for defence operations and jointly protect the beautiful homeland.







