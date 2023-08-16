



New Delhi: To address the border security concerns posed by China, the Indian Army has placed an order worth ₹7,300 crore for weapons from domestic manufacturers. Contracts worth another Rs 7,000 crore are in the advanced stages of procurement. They are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.





If sources are to be believed, 49 schemes worth Rs 7,600 crore have already been contracted and 34 more schemes worth Rs 7,000 crore are in the final stages.





Drone & counter-drone systems, automated spectrum monitoring systems, loiter munitions weapons, simulators, communication systems, and vehicles are there in the list of equipment.





Indian defence forces were given emergency powers twice. Once, in the wake of the Galwan crisis in 2020 and, second, after the Balakot airstrikes.





India-China Military Talks





On Tuesday, a joint statement issued by India and China conveyed that both nations have concurred to promptly address the remaining matters along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, while also upholding serenity and harmony in the border regions.





In an unprecedented instance, it was the first time that high-level military negotiations concerning the border dispute extended over a duration of two days, encompassing a cumulative deliberation time of approximately 17 hours.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to have direct interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during the upcoming BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit in Johannesburg.





On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the Indian Army and PLA troops shared sweets at various border meeting points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). For several years, it has been a tradition for the two forces to exchange sweets on occasions such as Independence Day and Republic Day.







