



Both armies held the 19th round of military talks in eastern Ladakh on Monday to ease tensions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), where the two sides have been locked in a standoff for more than three years.





In a rare two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an "expeditious manner" besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after conclusion of the dialogue.





However, the readout on the 19th round of India-China Corps Commander-level meeting did not indicate any immediate breakthrough in disengagement of troops in remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.





It was for the first time, the high-level military talks on the lingering border row spanned two days, people familiar with the matter said, adding the duration of the discussions totalled around 17 hours over the two days.





The talks were held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the LAC on August 13 and 14, a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Johannesburg to attend a summit of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) where he is set to come face-to-face with Chinese President Xi Jinping.





The statement released in Delhi by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two sides exchanged views in an "open and forward looking manner" in line with the guidance provided by the leadership.





"The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner," it said."They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels," it said."In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the statement added.





It is learnt that the Indian side strongly pressed for resolving the lingering issues at Depsang and Demchok.





A statement issued by the MEA following the 18th round of military talks in April said that "the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest."





The government refers to eastern Ladakh as the Western Sector.





The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.





The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the Commander of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps while the Chinese team was led by the commander of the South Xinjiang military district.





In the 18th round of the military dialogue that was held on April 23, the Indian side had pitched for resolving the lingering issues at Depsang and Demchok at the earliest.





On July 24, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of a meeting of the five-nation grouping BRICS in Johannesburg.





In its statement on the meeting, the MEA said Doval conveyed that the situation along the LAC in the western sector of the India-China boundary since 2020 had "eroded strategic trust" and the public and political basis of the relationship.





It said the NSA emphasised the importance of continuing efforts to fully resolve the situation and restore peace and tranquillity in the border areas so as to remove impediments to normalcy in bilateral ties.





India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.





The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.





The ties between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.





As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.







