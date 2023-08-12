



New Delhi: The Security Minister of the United Kingdom, Tom Tugendhat, has announced new funding aimed at bolstering the country’s capability to counteract ‘pro-Khalistan extremism’.





Currently on his three-day visit to India, the UK minister is focusing on reinforcing collaborative efforts in security initiatives and is set to participate in the third G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata on August 12.





The 95,000 pound investment will augment the government’s comprehension of the threat posed by pro-Khalistan extremism. It will complement the ongoing collaborative efforts between the UK and India through the Joint-Extremism Task Force, according to a statement from the British High Commission.





The UK minister said, “The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world’s oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place.”





“A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I’m committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism, whatever form it takes,” Tugendhat said.





In addition to his initiatives, Tugendhat is scheduled to visit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to engage in discussions about shared concerns related to child sexual exploitation, abuse, and fraudulent activities.





Meetings with Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor, are also on Tugendhat’s agenda. The UK Government recently introduced a comprehensive Fraud Strategy, encompassing the establishment of a new National Fraud Squad. This unit will collaborate with local law enforcement agencies, international partners such as the CBI, and the UK Intelligence Community to dismantle unscrupulous fraud networks.





The discussions within the G20 framework will complement the UK Government’s ongoing efforts to implement a fresh UK Anti-Corruption Strategy.







