



India has develop multiple types of missiles for it's Armed Forces such as Cruise missile, Ballistic missile , Air to air missile, Air Defence missile, Anti-Radiation missile, Anti-Tank missile, Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile, etc.





The development of missiles in India begun in 1980s under Integrated Guided Missile Development Program [IGMPD] by DRDO and Ministry Of Defence. India is currently developing next generation missiles to deter both China and Pakistan. In future India could become one of the missile superpower after both Russia and China.





The Need For A Strong Missile Force





Due to current Russia-Ukraine war many militaries across the world have learnt that having a strong missile force is a good deterrent factor. Since missiles could be used to destroy infrastructure, command and control stations, air targets, satellites, tanks and armoured vehicles, production plants, transportation facilities, etc. Missiles could also be used in a nuclear strike role in case of nuclear war. For all these reasons the Indian Armed Forces is looking to have a large stockpile of advanced offensive and defensive missiles.





Upcoming Missiles of Indian Armed Forces