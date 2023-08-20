Upcoming Critical Missiles of The Indian Armed Forces That Could Deter Both China And Pakistan
India has develop multiple types of missiles for it's Armed Forces such as Cruise missile, Ballistic missile , Air to air missile, Air Defence missile, Anti-Radiation missile, Anti-Tank missile, Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile, etc.
The development of missiles in India begun in 1980s under Integrated Guided Missile Development Program [IGMPD] by DRDO and Ministry Of Defence. India is currently developing next generation missiles to deter both China and Pakistan. In future India could become one of the missile superpower after both Russia and China.
The Need For A Strong Missile Force
Due to current Russia-Ukraine war many militaries across the world have learnt that having a strong missile force is a good deterrent factor. Since missiles could be used to destroy infrastructure, command and control stations, air targets, satellites, tanks and armoured vehicles, production plants, transportation facilities, etc. Missiles could also be used in a nuclear strike role in case of nuclear war. For all these reasons the Indian Armed Forces is looking to have a large stockpile of advanced offensive and defensive missiles.
Upcoming Missiles of Indian Armed Forces
1. BrahMos-II Hypersonic Missile
BrahMos-II is hypersonic cruise missile version of Brahmos supersonic cruise missile currently under. development for Indian Armed Forces. The missile is likely to based on the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile of Russia. BrahMos-II could have range up to 1500km and speed of up to Mach 8. BrahMos-II will be launched by warships, combat aircraft, submarines and by land. It is expected that BrahMos-II may enter service by 2030s.
Indian Armed Forces could have large stockpile of BrahMos-II missile. BrahMos could also be equipped with Tactical Nuclear Weapons. After entering service BrahMos could be the best hypersonic cruise missile in the world only challenged by Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile.
2. Pralay Ballistic Missile
Pralay is tactical short range ballistic missile currently under production for Indian Armed Forces. Pralay Ballistic missile will replace Prithvi missile used by Indian Army. Pralay will have range of 500km and speed of Mach 1.6.
Pralay Ballistic Missile accuracy will be less than 10 metres making it one of the deadliest missile of it's
class on the planet. A total of 370 Pralay missiles has been ordered by the Indian Army. Through Pralay the Indian Armed Forces have achieved a important milestone for Future Rocket Force.
Pralay missile will have superior capabilities against it's Chinese, North Korean, Russian counterparts such as the Russian Iskander and the North Korean KN-23 missiles.
Astra MK-2 And MK-3 Air To Air Missile
Astra MK-2 and MK 3 are Air to air missile currently under trials and under development for Combat Aircraft of IAF and Indian navy. These air to air missile will allow Combat Aircraft of IAF and Indian Navy to destroy targets at deep airspace and at beyond visual. Astra MK-2 will have range of 160-180km making it closer rival for Meteor missile.
Currently. Astra MK-2 is undergoing trials phase and expected to enter service soon. Astra MK-3 is currently under development and will have range of 300-350km Astra MK-3 will be challenged by Russian R-37, Chinese PL-15 and American AIM 260 missile. Astra MK-2 and 3 will have advance features such AESA seeker, etc. Both MK-2 and MK-3 will cost less than European and American air to air missile. Astra MK-2 and MK-3 will be equipped on HAL AMCA, HAL TEDBF and HAL MEF or TEJAS MK-2 fighter jets.
K-4 And K-5 SLBM
K-4 and K-5 is the Submarine Launch Ballistic Missile under testing and under development for SSBN of Indian Navy. K-4 missile will have range of 4000km and K-5 will have range of 5000-6000 KM. Both of these missile will increase the second strike capability of Indian Navy. These missile will be use for both conventional strike and for nuclear strike. These will allow Indian Navy to cover whole Pakistan and Coastal China under it's strike range. Both K-4 and K-5 will be equip on INS Arihant Class and S5 Class SSBN.
AGNI-6 or (Surya)
Currently under development it is the most secret missile program under development by DRDO for Indian Army. Agni 6 is the ICBM which have MIRV [Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle] capable. These missile will have range of 10000-12000km and equip with 10 Strategic Nuclear Warheads. Currently a SLBM variant of Agni-6 is under consider.
Indian Rocket Force
Currently under discussion the Indian Armed Forces could have another Force that is Indian Rocket Force. These Force will have large stockpiles of Cruise and Ballistic missile. If formed Indian Rocket Force will become backbone of Indian Armed Forces and will counter the PLARF [People's Liberation Army Rocket Force].
The main missiles of Indian Rocket Force will be BrahMos series of supersonic cruise missile and hypersonic cruise missile, Pralay Ballistic missile, and Agni series of Ballistic missile.
