



Bandar Abaas: Indian Naval Ship INS Trikand received a warm welcome upon its arrival at Bandar Abbas, the port city of Iran on Sunday.





The Indian Naval Ship is on a visit to Iran as part of the Indian Navy’s operational deployment towards cooperative maritime engagement with regional countries, said the Indian Navy spokesperson.





“#INSTrikand is on a visit to #BandarAbbas, Iran as part of #IndianNavy's operational deployment towards cooperative maritime engagement with regional countries. The ship was accorded a warm welcome by Commander 1st District, IRIN. India-Iran #BridgesofFriendship,” posted spokesperson of the Indian Navy on X, formerly Twitter.





India-Iran relations span millennia marked by meaningful interactions. India and Iran established diplomatic links on March 15, 1950. In addition to the Embassy in Tehran, India has two Consulates in Iran, one in Bandar Abbas and other in Zahedan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he spoke with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed the realisation of the full potential of the Chabahar port.





"Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi yesterday. We discussed strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port. Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," PM Modi wrote on X on Saturday.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held telephonic conversation with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.





PM Modi and Iranian President Raisi discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including the expansion of BRICS. The two leaders looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the upcoming BRICS Summit set to be held in South Africa from August 22-24.





During the telephone conversation, PM Modi stated that the relationship between Iran and India is underpinned by close historic and civilizational ties.





"Prime Minister highlighted that India- Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilizational connections, including strong people-to-people contacts," Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.







