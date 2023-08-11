



This comes after a major suicide blast in Bajaur, where a devastating attack claimed several lives and caused severe injuries. At least 63 people, including 23 children, were killed. Moreover, more than 200 people sustained injuries





In a tragic incident, an explosive device detonated in the Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan, Pakistan, resulting in the killing of 11 individuals. Two others were injured in the IED blast. The explosion occurred under a vehicle, media reports said citing a statement by a police spokesperson.





North Waziristan is an area that is already grappling with security challenges. More details are expected to emerge as authorities investigate the matter. Media reports quoting Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak said that this incident was perpetuated by terrorists. They targeted the vehicle which was carrying labourers.





"They were working at an army post that is under construction ... an IED exploded under a vehicle carrying the labourers," Khattak said as per reports. No group has taken responsibility for tragic incident.





The victims who succumbed to the blast were from Makin and Wana tehsils in South Waziristan, reports said.





This comes after a major suicide blast in Bajaur, where a devastating attack claimed several lives and caused severe injuries. At least 63 people including 23 children were killed. Moreover, more than 200 people sustained injuries. The Islamic State group took responsibility for the Bajaur attack, media reports said.





Rising Incidents In Pakistan





Pakistan has witnessed an upsurge in terror activities, particularly in areas like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.





This escalation follows the termination of the ceasefire between the Pakistani government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) in November last year.





The nation experienced a significant increase in suicide attacks during the first seven months of 2023. According to a think tank report cited by Pakistan-based Dawn, these attacks claimed the lives of around 200 individuals and left over 450 others injured.







