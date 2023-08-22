



Washington: United States Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Lee Satterfield will visit India from August 22-27 to lead the US delegation to the G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi on Saturday.





The US Assistant Secretary’s India visit comes after PM Modi’s US visit in June.





During her visit, Satterfield will address the G20 Culture Ministerial meeting on Saturday and participate in several bilateral meetings with G20 members and partners, including UNESCO, according to a release by the US Department of State.





Satterfield’s participation in the meeting underscores the United States’ strong commitment to protecting, preserving, and promoting culture through robust international engagement, and the country's support for the G20 Culture Working Group, according to the release.





Prior to the G20 Culture Ministerial, the US Assistant Secretary will travel to New Delhi to visit an Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) project site, tour the American Center in New Delhi (ACND), and engage with exchange program alumni.





She will also meet with government officials and key private-sector stakeholders to discuss a host of shared priorities, including international education, sports diplomacy, cultural heritage, and the creative economy, according to the official release.







