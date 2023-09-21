INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier





INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, was commissioned last September. The Navy has now submitted a proposal for production and procurement of a second indigenous aircraft carrier, sources said.





In a significant development, the Navy has submitted a major proposal to the Ministry of Defence, seeking approval for the production and procurement of a second indigenous aircraft carrier. This proposal aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Make in India’ program in the defense sector. The Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi is poised to undertake the construction of this second aircraft carrier, top government officials told IndiaToday.in.





Sources indicate that the Navy will recommend the project to the Cochin Shipyard Limited. The Ministry of Defence is slated to convene soon to evaluate and authorize the proposal forwarded by the Navy.





On September 2, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant, at the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL).





“Vikrant is not just a warship. This is a testament to the hard work, talent, influence and commitment of India in the 21st century. If the goals are distant, the journeys are long, the ocean and the challenges are endless – then India's answer is Vikrant,” PM Modi said.





INS Vikrant stands as a testament to India's indigenous potential, resources, and skills, PM Modi said. Notably, even the steel used in its construction is indigenous, developed by DRDO scientists and manufactured by Indian companies.





The Prime Minister spoke about the massive proportions of the carrier, comparing it to a floating city.





The Navy achieved a significant milestone in operationalising the indigenous aircraft carrier by successfully conducting the landing of a light combat aircraft (Navy) and MiG-29K on INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea. The Navy has been working towards maintaining a three-carrier force with the ability to deploy one carrier on each coast at any given time while one undergoes refit.





The construction of IAC-2 is anticipated to create substantial employment opportunities in and around Kochi, where the shipyard will be located.







