



CDIL Semiconductors (Continental Device India) is set to enhance its semiconductor manufacturing capacity by 100 million units by implementing new semiconductor packaging lines, made possible by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s SPECS scheme. In the initial phase, the company is introducing a surface-mount packaging line capable of producing 50 million devices, with its inauguration scheduled for September 28, officiated by Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.





CDIL Semiconductors plans to leverage the Government of India and MeitY’s SPECS scheme to expand its production capabilities significantly. The goal is to achieve an annual capacity increase of 100 million units through these new lines.





As a semiconductor and electronics service provider, CDIL serves a diverse global customer base spanning consumer, industrial, defence, aerospace, and automotive sectors. The company boasts long-term customer relationships in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, and Egypt.





This expansion reflects CDIL Semiconductors’ commitment to meeting the growing demand for semiconductor chips and components across various industries worldwide.







