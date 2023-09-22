



New Delhi: Norway's Ambassador to India, May Elin Stener congratulated India on Friday on the historic passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha yesterday.





The Rajya Sabha, on Thursday, passed the women’s reservation Bill unanimously, with 214 members voting in support and none against.





The envoy said that it is a key step for the country with a 700 million strong female population.





In a post on her social media platform X earlier today, Stener wrote, "Congratulations #India on the historic passage of #WomensReservationBill."





"A key step by the world's largest democracy and country with a 700 million strong female population! Sending this greeting with a photo of the #women-led management group @norwayinindia. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia," she added.





The women's reservation Bill, titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies.





Following the passage of the bill, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.





Meanwhile, chants of 'Modi Modi' were raised by women MPs as they took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation. Women members from both Houses of Parliament were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.





Earlier, on Wednesday, the Bill aced the legislative test in the Lok Sabha as it was passed by a brute majority of 454 votes in favour and just 2 against.





Ahead of the voting, PM Modi urged the Rajya Sabha members to pass the Bill unanimously.





He said the Bill will lead to a new confidence in the people of the country.





“All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing 'Nari Shakti'. Let us give the country a strong message," PM Modi said.





The Rajya Sabha had earlier passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010 during the Congress-led UPA government but it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha and subsequently lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.







