Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on September 15.





The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday.





"The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance," the officials said.





The security forces have maintained a tight cordon in the area, they added.











