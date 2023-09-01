



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met the International Olympic Committee (IOC) delegation led by its Vice President Ng Ser Miang.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed best wishes for the upcoming IOC session in Mumbai. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha also attended the meeting.





Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to meet the IOC delegation led by VP Ser Miang Ng today. Appreciate President IOA @PTUshaOfficial joining the occasion Convey best wishes for the upcoming IOC session in Mumbai."





Earlier in the day, PT Usha welcomed IOC Vice President Ng Ser Miang and IOC Director, Corporate Events and Services Panos Tzivanidis at the Indian Olympic Association.





Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PT Usha stated, "I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ser Miang Ng, Vice President - IOC and Mr. Panos Tzivanidis, Director Corporate events & services - IOC at Indian Olympic Association to discuss the upcoming IOC session which is to be held next month in Mumbai."





The 140th IOC Session is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on October 15-17. The opening ceremony of the IOC Session is scheduled to be held on October 14, according to the statement released by the IOC. Prior to the IOC session, an IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting will be held on October 12-13.





The decision to hold the 140th IOC Session in India was taken by the IOC Members during the 139th IOC Session held in Beijing in February 2022. The IOC in the statement noted, "The IOC Session will be back in India after 40 years when the 86th edition took place in New Delhi in 1983.







