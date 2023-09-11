



PM Modi exchanges greetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the G20 Leaders' Summit





Beijing: China finally broke its silence on the New Delhi G20 summit saying that the Declaration adopted by the member nations has sent a “positive signal” that the influential grouping is “working together” to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery.





India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit held under its presidency adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending the "global trust deficit".





In its first comment on the outcome of the two-day summit, which concluded Sunday, the Chinese foreign ministry spoke highly of its outcome.





“The summit adopted a leaders' declaration, which reflects China's proposition and states that the G20 would act in concrete ways through partnerships, sending a positive signal of the G20 working together to tackle global challenges and promote world economic recovery and global development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.





Asked for her comment on the summit outcome, Mao said, “In the process of preparing for this New Delhi summit, China played a constructive role and always supported the summit in attaching importance to the concerns of developing countries and reaching fruitful outcomes in support of common development.” Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the summit, deputising for President Xi Jinping.





Asked whether China supports the absence of direct criticism of Russia in the G20 statement and whether softer language would help end the conflict in Ukraine, Mao said China's stance on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear.





“The G20 leaders' declaration is the result of consensus reached through consultation and reflects the common understanding of all members. The New Delhi Summit reaffirms that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, not a platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues.





“We always believe that the key to the final resolution of the Ukraine crisis lies in discarding the Cold War mentality, attaching importance to and respecting all sides' legitimate security concerns, and seeking a political solution through dialogue and negotiation,” she said.





The spokesperson said China will remain committed to promoting peace talks and working together with the international community for the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.





Mao said China has always attached importance to and actively supported the work of the G20 and believes that it's important for the grouping to stand in solidarity and cooperate to address various risks and challenges in the world economy and development.





“During his attendance at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Premier Li Qiang elaborated on China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation, calling on all parties to stick to the original aspiration of solidarity and cooperation, live up to the responsibility for peace and development as required by our times, and be partners in promoting the world economic recovery, open cooperation and global sustainable development,” she said.





The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.





The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union. On Saturday, the African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.







