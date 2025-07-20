

The Indian Navy's critical requirement for 48 submarine-launched heavy weight torpedoes has evolved into a fascinating strategic competition between Italy's Black Shark and France's F21 torpedo systems, with both nations vying to equip India's advanced Kalvari-class submarines. This tender, expected to be finalised soon, represents more than just a weapons acquisition—it symbolizes India's complex defence procurement dynamics and the evolving geopolitical relationships in the Indo-Pacific region.





The competition has taken an unexpected turn with Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with explanation withdrawing from the race in April 2025, leaving the Italian Black Shark as the frontrunner against France's Naval Group F21 torpedo. This withdrawal has significantly altered the competitive landscape, with sources indicating that the Italian offering may prove more cost-effective than its French counterpart, aligning with India's defence procurement strategy that balances advanced capabilities with financial prudence.





The Black Shark's Controversial Journey





Italy's Black Shark torpedo carries a complex history with Indian naval procurement. Originally selected around 2008-09 for a larger order of 98 torpedoes intended for the Kalvari-class submarines, the procurement was halted in 2013 amid allegations of irregularities. The torpedo's original parent company, then part of the Finmeccanica group (now rebranded as Leonardo), faced scrutiny related to the separate AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, casting a shadow over the torpedo's prospects.





However, the Black Shark's remarkable comeback demonstrates India's pragmatic approach to meeting urgent operational requirements. The Italian company Leonardo was removed from the blacklist in late 2021, opening the door for renewed engagement. Interestingly, the torpedo business has since been acquired by another Italian company, Fincantieri, which completed the acquisition in January 2025, bringing fresh credibility to the offering.





The Black Shark represents cutting-edge underwater warfare technology. This 533mm heavyweight torpedo features a sophisticated aluminium-silver oxide (Al-AgO) battery propulsion system, enabling speeds exceeding 50 knots and an operational range of 50 kilometres. The weapon incorporates advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) capabilities and fibre-optic wire guidance systems, providing superior target discrimination and multi-frequency spatial analysis capabilities. With a 350kg high-explosive warhead compliant with STANAG 4439 standards, the torpedo represents a formidable addition to any submarine's arsenal.





France's F21: The New Generation Contender





France's F21 torpedo, developed by Naval Group under the Artémis program, represents the latest generation of heavyweight torpedo technology. Designed to replace the ageing F17 Mod 2 torpedoes in French Navy service, the F21 has already demonstrated its capabilities through successful operational deployment. The weapon weighs 1,550kg, measures 6 meters in length, and features the standard NATO diameter of 533mm.





The F21's technical specifications are impressive, featuring speeds in excess of 50 knots and a range of more than 50 kilometres, with operational attack depths between 10 meters and 500 meters. The torpedo utilizes wire-guided initial phases followed by acoustic homing, with its electric motor driven by an aluminium silver-oxide (AgO-Al) battery system. Its advanced intelligence creates a complete tactical picture and optimizes decision-making regarding trajectory, speed, immersion, and detection modes to maximize success probability.





Naval Group has already established a strong track record with the F21, having delivered the first batch of six torpedoes to the French Navy in November 2019. The torpedo has also been selected by the Brazilian Navy, with deliveries commencing in January 2020. This export success demonstrates the weapon's operational credibility and international acceptance.





The F21 incorporates several advanced features that distinguish it from competitors. Its fibre-optic data-link allows for intelligence gathering throughout the mission and path adaptation to tactical evolution. The system demonstrates exceptional resistance to current countermeasures while maintaining high safety levels. The torpedo's complete sonar suite and advanced mission system, both equipped with extremely high computing power, enable real-time complex signal and data processing.





Strategic Implications For The Kalvari-Class Program





The Kalvari-class submarines, based on the French Scorpene design and built under Project-75, represent a cornerstone of India's conventional submarine capability. These diesel-electric attack submarines feature sophisticated sensor suites and weapons systems, including six 533mm torpedo tubes capable of accommodating 18 weapons including torpedoes, missiles, and mines. The integration of advanced heavyweight torpedoes will significantly enhance their anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare capabilities.





The submarines already incorporate the SUBTICS integrated combat system and advanced sonar capabilities, making them compatible with both torpedo offerings. Each Kalvari-class submarine can accommodate between 25 and 31 crew members and features superior stealth capabilities essential for modern underwater operations. With five submarines already commissioned and the sixth nearing completion, the urgent need for compatible heavyweight torpedoes becomes apparent.





Indigenous Development Considerations





India's torpedo acquisition strategy also includes significant indigenous development components. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedo (EHWT), also known as the Takshak torpedo, which represents an advanced evolution of the successful Varunastra torpedo. In December 2024, the Ministry of Defence signed a contract worth ₹877 crore with Naval Group France for integrating DRDO-developed torpedoes onto Kalvari-class submarines.





This parallel indigenous development pathway demonstrates India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in critical defence technologies while maintaining operational flexibility through foreign collaboration. The integration contract with Naval Group provides valuable technology transfer opportunities and ensures compatibility between indigenous and foreign systems.





Competitive Assessment And Market Position





The withdrawal of German TKMS from the competition fundamentally altered the dynamics, leaving Italy's Black Shark and France's F21 as the primary contenders. Intelligence sources suggest that the Italian option may prove more cost-effective, potentially giving it a significant advantage in India's procurement evaluation. However, the French system brings proven operational experience and established production capabilities.





Both torpedo systems offer comparable technical specifications, with maximum speeds exceeding 50 knots and ranges of approximately 50 kilometres. The key differentiators lie in specific technological approaches, cost considerations, and industrial partnership opportunities. Italy's Fincantieri has indicated interest in establishing local production partnerships, aligning with India's Make in India initiative.





The Indian Navy expects to open price bids for the 48 torpedo requirement by the end of July 2025, with both French Naval Group and Italian WASS (now under Fincantieri) competing for the contract. While this represents the initial batch, the total requirement exceeds 200 torpedoes, with larger quantities likely to be ordered under the Make in India initiative.





The competition between Italy's Black Shark and France's F21 represents more than a simple weapons acquisition—it reflects India's evolving defence relationships and strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific region. The outcome will influence not only the capabilities of India's submarine fleet but also future industrial partnerships and technology transfer opportunities. Both systems offer advanced capabilities suitable for modern underwater warfare, making the final decision likely to hinge on cost considerations, industrial partnership terms, and long-term strategic relationships rather than purely technical specifications.





This torpedo competition ultimately demonstrates the complex interplay between technical requirements, geopolitical relationships, and industrial capabilities that characterize modern defence procurement. As India continues to modernize its naval forces and assert its presence in the Indian Ocean region, the selection of heavyweight torpedoes for its advanced submarine fleet represents a crucial capability enhancement that will influence underwater warfare dynamics for decades to come.





