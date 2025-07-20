US Stryker combat vehicle fails Indian Army trials





The Indian Army’s recent rejection of the US-made Stryker Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) marks a significant moment in India’s ongoing quest for battlefield modernisation. The Stryker, manufactured by General Dynamics Land Systems, is an 8x8 wheeled vehicle renowned for its mobility, modularity, and operational history with the US Army, especially in missions requiring rapid deployment, infantry transport, and reconnaissance. However, during extensive field trials in the challenging terrains of Ladakh and Sikkim, the Stryker failed to meet crucial operational benchmarks set by the Indian Army.





Critical Shortcomings In Field Trials





The trials exposed major deficiencies that were incompatible with India’s specific operational needs:





Lack of Amphibious Capability: The Stryker variant fielded for Indian evaluation lacked the ability to traverse riverine and waterlogged terrain, a core requirement for operations along India’s borders—particularly in the north-east and riverine regions adjoining the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





Engine Performance At High Altitude: Powered by a 350-horsepower Caterpillar C7 engine, the Stryker struggled to deliver sufficient mobility and power in the rarefied atmosphere and rugged landscape of high-altitude regions like Ladakh. The drop in engine performance at elevations as high as 18,000 feet made it unsuitable for rapid deployment and manoeuvre warfare in these vital sectors.





Modularity And Adaptability: While the Stryker boasts configurable mission modules, its design did not offer the level of terrain-specific adaptability sought by Indian planners, who require vehicles that can be rapidly reconfigured to suit a wide range of environments—deserts, mountains, and flood-plains—across the subcontinent.





Indigenous Alternatives Take The Lead





In sharp contrast, India’s indigenous armoured vehicle programs have made significant strides:





Tata-DRDO Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP): Developed jointly by Tata Motors and DRDO, the WhAP is India’s first amphibious, 8x8 wheeled armoured combat vehicle. It features a powerful 600-horsepower engine, supports modular weapons integration—including anti-tank guided missiles and 30mm cannons—offers amphibious capability (10 km/h in water via hydrojets), top road speeds of 100 km/h, and advanced mine/blast protection. Its highly modular architecture is built for flexibility and rapid adaptation to changing battlefield requirements.





Mahindra-DRDO NBC Reconnaissance Vehicle: Another indigenous success, this vehicle is tailored to reconnaissance, NBC (nuclear, biological, chemical) detection, and supports modular payloads for various mission sets.





Both platforms have already been inducted into Indian Army and paramilitary service, underlining India’s growing self-sufficiency in key defence technologies.





Strategic Context: Atmanirbhar Bharat And The FICV Program





India’s decision to decline the Stryker aligns with the nation’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) strategy in defence procurement. This initiative, championed by the Indian government since 2020, seeks to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, promote indigenous R&D and manufacturing, and encourage the transfer of critical technology to domestic firms. The rejection of the Stryker reflects this policy direction, pushing for platforms tailored to India’s unique terrain and operational needs.





The focus now shifts to the ambitious Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) program, which aims to deliver next-generation tracked and wheeled combat vehicles built in India, with advanced armament, digital battlefield integration, amphibious capability, and high customisation for various operational theatres. Notable private sector players—including TATA Advanced Systems, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and Mahindra Defence Systems—are in contention, competing to develop prototypes that will replace the ageing BMP-2 fleet inherited from the Soviet era.





Outlook





The Indian Army’s decision underscores the growing maturity of India’s defence industry and its confidence in indigenous solutions.





The rejection of the Stryker is less a reflection of inherent flaws in the US platform and more an illustration of India’s insistence on platforms specifically optimised for its varied and demanding environments.





As Indian firms clinch international export deals for platforms like WhAP, and as the FICV program advances, India is poised to further cement its position as a global hub for the design, development, and export of armoured fighting vehicles.





Based On Republic World Report







