



Riyadh: India rejoices at the inclusion of Karnataka's 'Sacred Ensembles of Hoysalas' on the World Heritage list, the permanent representative of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma said in Riyadh on Monday.





Sharma's remarks came after Karnataka's Hoysala temples were included in the UNESCO World Heritage list today.





He said, "India rejoices at the inclusion of the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas on the World Heritage List. On behalf of my country, I offer my thanks to the World Heritage Committee for recognising the outstanding universal value of this nomination under Agenda 45COM.8B.29."





"If ever poetry was carved in stone, it is in these monuments of India," he added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed happiness over the inclusion of Karnataka's Hoysala Temples' sacred ensembles in the World Heritage site list and said these temples are a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage.





Taking to X, PM Modi said, “More pride for India! The magnificent Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas have been inscribed on the @UNESCO World Heritage List. The timeless beauty and intricate details of the Hoysala temples are a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and the exceptional craftsmanship of our ancestors.”





Today, Karnataka's Hoysala Temples' sacred ensembles have been inscribed on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage list.





This comes just a day after Shanti Niketan, the town in West Bengal, was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list on Sunday.





"BREAKING!Just inscribed on the @UNESCO#WorldHeritage List: Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas, #India 🇮🇳. Congratulations!" the UNESCO wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) today.





Notably, the Hoysala Temples of Belur, Halebid, and Somnathapura in Karnataka that are now included in the UNESCO World Heritage list make them the 42nd UNESCO World Heritage Site of India.





The Union Government had proposed the Hoysala temples of Belur, Halebid and Somnathapura as India's official nomination to the UNESCO World Heritage List for the year 2022-2023.





Yesterday, Shanti Niketan was inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list during the 45th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Saudi Arabia.







