



This acquisition follows a contract signed in 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, encompassing the delivery of 1,300 light specialist vehicles. The vehicle is tailor-made for cross-country mobility, equipped with ballistic protection, and geared for rough terrains. It is equipped with a 3.2-liter multi-fuel diesel engine, 4x4 drivetrain, and front and rear differential locks, providing a power output of 212 bhp





Indian armed forces have inducted the Light Specialist and the All-Terrain Vehicle in its special vehicle fleet. The special vehicles have been designed and developed by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and a provider of armoured solutions for the military and paramilitary forces. Even the President of Mahindra Aerospace & Defence, Vinod Sahay, took to Twitter and posted images of these armoured vehicles, revealing that the Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) has been developed and manufactured by Mahindra Defence for our armed forces. This comes after the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. in 2021 for a supply of 1,300 light specialist vehicles to the Indian army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore.





ALSV proudly developed and manufactured by Mahindra Defense for our armed forces.



Working towards making our country self reliant on defense procurement. https://t.co/y3DRB2iaKq — Vinod Sahay (@vinod_sahay) September 12, 2023





The Indian Army has recently received delivery of Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle. Vinod Sahay, the President of Mahindra Aerospace and Defence, took to social media to share images of these vehicles. He tweeted, "ALSV proudly developed and manufactured by Mahindra Defence for our armed forces. Working towards making our country self-reliant on defence procurement."









This procurement and induction is followed by a contract inked in 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for a total of 1,300 light specialist vehicles.





The Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle is purpose-built for traversing rugged terrain and comes equipped with protection and combat-ready equipment. These specialised vehicles are four-seaters with a payload capacity of 1,600 kg and an 80-litre fuel tank and can achieve a top speed of 120 kmph. These vehicles also have ballistic protection and are capable of withstanding 7.62 mm rounds.





These vehicles are armed with automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank-guided missiles. They can serve as personnel carriers for transporting supplies, ammunition, and quick reaction teams as required. The Mahindra armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-litre multi-fuel diesel engine featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.



