Indian Army Inducts Specialised Armoured Fleet By Mahindra
This acquisition follows a contract signed in 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd, encompassing the delivery of 1,300 light specialist vehicles. The vehicle is tailor-made for cross-country mobility, equipped with ballistic protection, and geared for rough terrains. It is equipped with a 3.2-liter multi-fuel diesel engine, 4x4 drivetrain, and front and rear differential locks, providing a power output of 212 bhp
Indian armed forces have inducted the Light Specialist and the All-Terrain Vehicle in its special vehicle fleet. The special vehicles have been designed and developed by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and a provider of armoured solutions for the military and paramilitary forces. Even the President of Mahindra Aerospace & Defence, Vinod Sahay, took to Twitter and posted images of these armoured vehicles, revealing that the Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) has been developed and manufactured by Mahindra Defence for our armed forces. This comes after the Ministry of Defence signed a contract with Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd. in 2021 for a supply of 1,300 light specialist vehicles to the Indian army, at a cost of Rs 1,056 crore.
The Indian Army has recently received delivery of Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle.
This procurement and induction is followed by a contract inked in 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for a total of 1,300 light specialist vehicles.
The Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle is purpose-built for traversing rugged terrain and comes equipped with protection and combat-ready equipment. These specialised vehicles are four-seaters with a payload capacity of 1,600 kg and an 80-litre fuel tank and can achieve a top speed of 120 kmph. These vehicles also have ballistic protection and are capable of withstanding 7.62 mm rounds.
These vehicles are armed with automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank-guided missiles. They can serve as personnel carriers for transporting supplies, ammunition, and quick reaction teams as required. The Mahindra armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-litre multi-fuel diesel engine featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.
Fitted with automatic transmission, the ALSV can accelerate from 0 to 60km/h in 12 seconds.
Mahindra All Terrain Vehicle
Meanwhile, the all-terrain vehicle offers a ground clearance of 318mm and a cargo volume of 226.8 litres. The maximum payload they can carry is 680.4 kilograms in all terrain. Powering the vehicle is an 875cc, 4-stroke, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Also, this vehicle can be used for carrying supplies, ammunition, and replenishments as well as ferrying quick reaction teams and small teams.
In July this year, the Indian army placed an order for 1,850 units of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV. As of now, the Indian Army possesses a large fleet of 4x4 vehicles, which includes vehicles like the Maruti Gipsy, Tata Safari Storme (GS800), Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Xenon pickup, and the newly added Toyota Hilux pickup.
