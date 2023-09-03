



Kolkata: Industrial protective gear maker Jiwanram Sheoduttrai Industries Ltd (JSIL) on Friday said it is carrying out trials and testing for supplying “self-heating” vests for defence personnel posted at high altitude and freezing conditions.





The Kolkata-based company has filed draft papers to raise between Rs 15-18 crore through an IPO.





“We are exploring to supply to the defence sector. We are now evaluating self-heating vests for defence personnel for use at very high altitudes. We are carrying out trials and testing,” JSIL Managing Director Alok Prakash said.





He said the company will also explore other clothing for defence personnel.





The MSME company aims to raise funds via SME IPO by offering 74,22,000 fresh equity shares and the approval has been received. The shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange SME platform.





“It will be a fixed price issue and the final price will be announced on Monday. Post issue, the promoters will hold about 72 per cent,” Prakash said.







