



Islamabad: A Levies man was killed after terrorists opened fire in Mazai Adda Chaman area of Pakistan's Baluchistan, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.





According to details, DPO Muhammad Ali Kasi said that Levies man was heading home from his workplace when the terrorists opened fire, according to ARY News report. He said that the Levies man was killed on the spot and his body was taken to hospital.





Earlier, one soldier and three terrorists were killed after a security forces post was attacked near Wali Tangi area of Quetta, according to the statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).





According to ISPR statement, the terrorists attacked a security forces post near Wali Tangi. During the exchange of fire, Subedar Qaiser Raheem was killed and one soldier was seriously injured, ARY News reported.





On Saturday, a soldier was killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing the military’s media wing.





In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's general area of Mir Ali. During the operation, an “intense fire exchange” took place against terrorists.





ISPR said, "Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location." It further said that during the operation, Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat aged 21 years was killed, Dawn reported.





According to ISPR, the area was being sanitised to eliminate any terrorists found in the vicinity. In a press release, ISPR said, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."





Earlier in July, a think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said that 389 people died in terror and suicide attacks in half of the current year, according to Dawn report.





According to the report, a total of 271 attacks had taken place in Pakistan during the period under review, which took 389 lives and injured 656 others, Dawn reported.





During the same period in last year, Pakistan witnessed 151 attacks, causing 293 deaths and 487 injuries. The figures depict a staggering 79 per cent increase in attacks during the first half of 2023 in comparison to the period last year.







