



Washington: United States President Joe Biden tested negative again for COVID-19 on Wednesday and thus there will be no change in the plans for this week's G20 Summit, the White House said adding, "expecting him to travel tomorrow."





At the briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "The President (Biden) tested negative for COVID-19 this morning, following a negative test on Monday night and also yesterday. He is not experiencing any symptoms which of course is a good thing. The first lady is doing well and she remains in Delaware, which is also a good thing."





US President Joe Biden will travel to India for the G20 Leaders' Summit which is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.





During his visit, Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and then for the next two days will participate in the sessions organised in the G20 Summit. And later he will travel to Vietnam.





At the briefing, Pierre assured that there will be no change in Biden's plan to visit India and Vietnam.





"There is no change in his travel, he tested negative on Monday, tested negative on Tuesday and tested negative today which is very good, he certainly doesn't have any symptoms as I mentioned at the top and that's the good thing So president gonna continue his job and we are expecting him to travel tomorrow," she added.





Earlier, Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States, on Tuesday also confirmed that Biden will visit India for the G20 summit.





"On Thursday, the President will travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit in India. On Friday, Biden will participate in a bilateral meeting with PM Modi. On Saturday and Sunday, Biden will participate in the official sessions of the G20 Summit, 2023," Sullivan said.





This confirmation came after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.





"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander said.





Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.





The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.





A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.







