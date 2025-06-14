



Bangalore-based Hyprix Aviation has emerged as a pioneering force in India’s private defence and aerospace sector, becoming the first private company in the country to develop and successfully test a supersonic ramjet engine, named Tezz.





Founded in June 2024 by engineer-entrepreneurs Devmalya Biswas and Divyanshu Mandowara—who bonded as high school friends in Ahmedabad over their shared fascination for high-speed aviation—the company was born out of a desire to bridge the technological gap in India’s high-speed propulsion systems, an area historically dominated by government agencies and foreign defence giants.





The breakthrough came after the founders identified, during their academic and early professional journeys, a critical dependency on imported propulsion systems for supersonic missiles, fighter jets, and artillery shells.





Motivated by India’s push for self-reliance in defence technology, they established Hyprix with the mission to build next-generation propulsion systems and advanced artillery technology. Initial government funding under Start-up India and other grants enabled them to launch their first project in August 2024.





Tezz-M1 Supersonic Ramjet engine on the test rig before ignition





In just five months, Hyprix designed, developed, and successfully tested Tezz, a liquid-fuelled supersonic ramjet engine, at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT-Madras in January 2025. Tezz stands out as a significant technological achievement for several reasons:





It operates efficiently at speeds between Mach-2 and Mach-4, making it suitable for next-generation missiles and aerial platforms.





Compared to conventional solid rocket-powered missile systems, Tezz is three to four times more efficient, enabling projectiles to travel farther and maintain higher speeds.





Its development marks a crucial step in reducing India’s reliance on foreign defence technology, aligning with national initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the broader goal of technological self-reliance.





The journey to this milestone was fraught with challenges. The founders faced scepticism from established scientists, financial constraints due to limited grants and the absence of private investors, and operational hurdles such as sourcing high-end aerospace materials and navigating complex regulatory requirements. Despite these obstacles, their persistence and innovative approach enabled them to deliver a working prototype in record time, earning recognition as trailblazers in India’s evolving private defence manufacturing landscape.





Following the success of Tezz, Hyprix is now developing Kira-M1, a 155mm ramjet-propelled extended-range artillery shell. This next-generation shell incorporates ramjet propulsion and AI-guided precision, aiming to enhance the range and accuracy of Indian artillery while addressing the country’s need to ramp up shell production for future defence requirements. The company remains bootstrapped and is actively seeking further investment to support its ambitious goals, which extend beyond defence to include commercial navigation systems for supersonic and hypersonic flight.





Hyprix’s achievements not only symbolise technological innovation but also represent the resilience and growing capabilities of India’s private sector in fields once considered the exclusive domain of government entities. Their rapid progress underscores a broader trend of homegrown companies entering and transforming critical areas of defence technology, paving the way for a more self-reliant and advanced Indian defence industry.





IDN (With Inputs From Startuppedia.in)







