



Islamabad: A soldier was killed during an encounter with terrorists in the Parachinar area of Kurram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported citing ISPR.





Lance Naik Ghairat Khan (33) was killed in an encounter with terrorists in the general area of the Parachinar in the Kurram district, the Pakistan-based media outlet reported.





The ISPR said in a statement, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."





In another incident, security forces killed a terrorist ring leader in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mardan.





A terrorist ring leader, identified as Faisal, was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Mardan district's Katalang, ARY News reported.





In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated two encounters took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the night of September 28 and 29.





On September 24, a soldier was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported citing the military’s media wing.





In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's general area of Mir Ali. During the operation, an “intense fire exchange” took place against terrorists.





ISPR said that during the operation, Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat (21) was killed, according to Dawn.





ISPR stated in a press release, "Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."





Pakistan has seen a rise in terror activities in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The rise in terror activities came after the ceasefire between the Pakistan government and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended in November last year.





Earlier, in July, a think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, said 389 people died in terror and suicide attacks in half of the current year, according to Dawn. The report quoted data revealing that a total of 271 attacks had taken place in Pakistan during the period under review, taking 389 lives and leaving 656 others injured.





Last year, in the same period, Pakistan witnessed 151 attacks, resulting in 293 deaths and 487 injuries. The figures depict a staggering 79 per cent increase in attacks during the first half of 2023 in comparison to the same period last year.







