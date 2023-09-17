



A plane carrying tourists crashed in Barcelos, Brazil on September 16, leaving 14 people dead. Amazonas state Governor Wilson Lima while confirming the news announced on Saturday that a small plane carrying 14 tourists crashed in the Amazon rainforest, killing all 14 people on board.





The Embraer PT-SPG aircraft had taken off from Manaus, the Amazonas state capital and the biggest city in the Amazon, and was attempting to land in heavy rain when it crashed, local media reported.





The passengers were Brazilian tourists who were on their way to fish, reports suggested.





Video footage that surfaced showed the plane lying on a muddy dirt track with the front part of the aircraft in green foliage, were a dozen people holding umbrellas and looking into the damaged plane.





An air force team of Brazil was sent from Manaus to collect information and collect evidences for the investigation into the crash.







