



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders discussed ways to enhance their bilateral partnership.





According to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "The two leaders discussed ways to deepen their bilateral partnership, including cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean energy and green hydrogen, semiconductors, cyber and digital technology, among others."





Moreover, PM Rutte also congratulated PM Modi on the success of the G20 Summit and India's G20 Presidency.





"Netherlands PM Rutte congratulated the Prime Minister for the success of India's G20 Presidency and the Summit," the statement said. He also congratulated India on the success of the Chandrayaan mission and conveyed his best wishes for the Aditya mission to the Moon," the statement said.





"Discussions also covered regional and global issues of mutual interest," the statement added.





PM Modi on Sunday also said that the scope of cooperation for businesses with the Netherlands is immense.





Taking to his official social media platform 'X', PM Modi tweeted, "Excellent meeting with @MinPres Mark Rutte. We talked about ways to enhance friendship between our nations. The scope of cooperation for our businesses is immense. We also look forward to strong ties in clean energy, semiconductors, digital technology and more."





PM Modi on Saturday said that the G20 member states adopted a 100 per cent consensus-based New Delhi Leaders' Summit Declaration. On this massive breakthrough, the world leaders expressed their happiness. On New Delhi's G-20 Declaration Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte said, "I think it is very good that we came to a final conclusion."





Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrived in India on Friday to attend the G20 summit, which will be held on September 9-10.





He was received by Union Minister of State, Gen VK Singh (Retd.) at the airport.





A group of dancers also presented a classical dance to welcome the Dutch PM.





Meanwhile, Indo-Dutch relations have been excellent, marked by strong economic and commercial ties, based on a foundation of shared democratic ideals, pluralism, multiculturalism and rule of law, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The relations have been multi-faceted and encompass close cooperation in various areas including politics, economy, academics and culture.





In light of the convergence of economic and political interests, both countries see value in enhanced dialogue and have constantly striven to strengthen bilateral relations by leveraging each other’s strengths and are currently collaborating in strengthening and expanding the framework of cooperation in various areas like trade and investment, science and technology, information communication technology, education and culture.







