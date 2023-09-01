



A New Delhi-based start-up has won a 3 billion rupee ($36 million) order to make 200 long-range swarm drones as the Indian Air Force tries to add to its capabilities drawing lessons from Russia’s war in Ukraine.





"The unmanned aerial vehicles have a range of about 150 Kilometers (93 miles)," said Dipesh Gupta, managing director of 3-year old Veda Defence System. "The kamikaze swarm drones can be launched in small batches but come together when airborne to attack or defend targets."





The order is part of the Indian Air Force’s "commitment to handhold the domestic drone startup ecosystem," it said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The order for 200 kamikaze drones is the largest by value to a local startup by the Indian Air Force.





The weapon system will be ready for induction in 12 months, Gupta said.







