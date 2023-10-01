



New Delhi: In a major development, the Afghan Embassy in India, announced the closure of its operations citing “lack of resources” and “failure to meet Afghanistan’s interests” by the Taliban regime.





The Embassy also made an “unequivocal statement” stating that certain consulates that work on the instruction and funding from Kabul are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government, but rather serve the interests of an “illegitimate regime”.





“It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations. This decision, while deeply regrettable, is made after careful consideration, taking into account the historic ties and long­standing partnership between Afghanistan and India,” the Afghan Embassy said in statement on the early hours of Sunday.





The Embassy further stated that in accordance with Article 45 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), all property and facilities of the Embassy will be transferred to the custodial authority of the host country.





“We request the government of India to give serious consideration to the four requests outlined in the official note verbale submitted earlier,” the release stated.





It added, “The Embassy of Afghanistan wishes to make an unequivocal statement regarding the activities of certain consulates. It is our firm belief that any actions taken by these consulates are not in consonance with the objectives of a legitimate or elected government and rather serve the interests of an illegitimate regime”.





The Afghan Embassy further stated that it remains committed to uphold the ideals of democracy, legitimacy, and the well-being of the Afghan people.





“We will continue to fulfil our commitment to represent Afghanistan diligently fulfilling the obligations entrusted to us by the esteemed people of Afghanistan while adhering to the principles of international diplomacy and in compliance with the established laws and regulations,” the release stated.





The embassy has stated that it has to take the decision because of “lack of support” from host government, failure to meet expectations in the interests of Afghanistan and reduction in its personnel and resources.





It added, “The Afghan ambassador and the embassy's diplomats also extended their heartfelt gratitude to the people of India for their support and to the Government of India for their assistance to Afghanistan over the past 22 years”.







