



A day after the arrival of the Shardul-class Landing Ship Tank in Colombo, the ALH arrived for the training of SLAF Pilots and Sri Lanka Navy ships for shipborne helicopter operations on Thursday.





"The training is planned to familiarise SLAF Pilots to the ALH and provide co-pilot experience. Further, the training team is also scheduled to undertake extensive Deck Landing Practice onboard Sri Lanka Navy Ship during the period," Indian High Commission in Colombo stated.





The training deployment is in line with the capacity building initiative of the Government of India amongst its neighbours as part of "Neighbourhood First Policy". The engagement would also foster closer interoperability and seamless conduct of coordinated Maritime Operations, Indian Diplomatic mission explained.





The deployment of the indigenous ALH helicopter in Sri Lanka was undertaken from March 23-31 2022 for the training of SLAF pilots for co-pilot experience during deck landings and Landing training for SLN personnel which is a niche capability to achieve.





"The high level of understanding and coordination between the Armed Forces of the two countries further cement the close relations achieved through millennia old friendly ties between the two neighbours," the High Commission stated.







