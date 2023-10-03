



BHEL is seeking Expression of Interest(s) from Prospective Collaborator(s) for Technology Collaboration Agreement (TCA) for joint development of Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (Tracked) Gun Version for Indian Army.





The TCA shall enable BHEL to Design, Engineer, Manufacture, Assemble, Test, Supply, Field Install, Commission, Repair, Service and Retrofit Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (Tracked) Gun Version for Indian Army.





Prequalification Requirements (PQR):





The Prospective Collaborator(s) shall meet following qualification requirements as on the date of submission of EoI (to be substantiated by a documentary evidence):





1. The Prospective Collaborator should have designed, engineered, manufactured, tested, supplied and commissioned similar combat vehicle and such equipment should have completed at least 3 years of service as on date of closing of this Eol.

2. The Prospective Collaborator should have designed similar combat vehicles and their designed equipment should have completed at least three (03) years of service as on date of closing of this Eol.

3. Prospective Collaborator (s) shall take the responsibility for transfer of know how in the area of Design, Engineer, Manufacture and testing of Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicle (Tracked) Gun Version for Indian Army to BHEL within the specified timeframe.







