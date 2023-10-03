



India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are in discussions regarding the potential acquisition of an additional 100 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets. These aircraft will feature substantial improvements aimed at addressing technical obsolescence and increasing indigenous content compared to the previous order of 73 TEJAS MK-1A fighters placed in 2021.





Compared to the previous order of 73 TEJAS MK-1A fighters placed in 2021, the forthcoming batch is set to feature a substantially higher level of indigenous content. This move aligns with India's strategic goal of reducing dependency on foreign suppliers for critical defence equipment.





Integrating An Infrared Search And Track (IRST) System





One of the most noteworthy additions under consideration for the new TEJAS MK-1A fighters is the inclusion of an Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system. This system is vital for enhancing situational awareness and targeting capabilities. While the TEJAS MK-1A fighters from the 2021 order lacked this critical system, India is already in the advanced stages of developing its IRST system. Discussions are underway between the IAF and HAL to determine the feasibility of integrating this indigenous IRST system into the 100 units to be ordered.





To ensure that the new TEJAS MK-1A fighters remain technologically competitive, HAL plans to address technical obsolescence within the system. This includes replacing several Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) that were previously procured from abroad with indigenous alternatives. By doing so, India aims to reduce its dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components, enhancing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Another significant upgrade in the pipeline involves the development of a new nose cone for the TEJAS MK-1A program. The current nose cones are supplied by British manufacturers, but HAL intends to develop a homegrown solution, further contributing to the indigenization of the aircraft.





Strengthening India's Air Defence Capabilities





The acquisition of 100 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, featuring enhanced indigenous content and critical technical improvements, represents a significant stride in strengthening India's air defence capabilities. These aircraft are expected to be a valuable addition to the IAF's fleet, providing a timely boost to the country's ability to safeguard its airspace.





As India continues to pursue its goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing, initiatives like this underline the nation's commitment to fostering indigenous capabilities, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers, and bolstering its overall national security.





The 100 TEJAS MK-1A fighter jets, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and increased indigenous content, signify a substantial step towards India's strategic self-reliance and defence preparedness. Deliveries of these advanced aircraft are anticipated to commence from 2028 onwards, contributing significantly to India's defence capabilities.







