



Beijing: China has expelled several Japanese vessels that entered into the territorial waters of the Diaoyu Islands, according to a China Coast Guard spokesperson, China-based China Daily reported.





Coast guard spokesperson Gan Yu said that several Japanese patrol attacks and another vessel trespassed the waters around the islands on Monday. He said that China Coast Guard ships lawfully conducted necessary control measures and drove them away after warning, according to China Daily report.





The Diaoyu Islands also known as Senkaku Islands is a group of islands in the East China Sea. They are located northeast of Taiwan, east of China, west of Okinawa island and north of the south-western end of the Islands. Japan maintains they are an inherent part of its territory. Meanwhile, China also claims these islands.





Gan Yu said the Diaoyu Islands and their affiliated islands are China's inherent territory and Chinese Coast Guard vessels carry out maritime rights protection patrols and law enforcement activities within their jurisdictional waters, according to China Daily report. He called on Japan to immediately cease all illegal activities in the area and ensure that similar incidents do not take place again.





Earlier in January, China's coast guard expelled Japanese ships that trespassed China's territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands, Global Times reported. Five Japanese ships, including the Shinsei Maru, illegally entered China's territorial waters around the Diaoyu Islands.





China Coast Guard vessels took necessary management and control measures took note of the move and warned them away as per the law, Coast guard spokesperson Gan Yu said in a statement,





He said, "We call for the Japanese side to immediately stop all illegal activities in this region and make sure incidents like this never happen again," according to Global Times report.





The Chinese Coast guard spokesperson stressed that the Diaoyu Islands and affiliated islands are China's inherent territory, and Japan is in no position to make irresponsible statements regarding China's maritime law enforcement in waters under Chinese jurisdiction.







