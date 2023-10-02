



New Delhi: Union Minister and former Army chief General VK Singh on Sunday said that the day is not far when Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be merged with India again.





The Union Minister was speaking during the Tiranga Rally For PoK, organised by the Muslim National Forum, a nationalist Muslim organization, here in the national capital.





Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "It is important that we understand that PoK was our land, will remain ours and no one else will be able to occupy it."





He said that if the British had not conspired, there was no way that the land would have been captured by Pakistan.





"(The) day is not far, (when) this desire and awareness will automatically arise among the people there, and...will again leave them and join us," he added.





The Tiranga Rally For PoK march kicked off from the Red Fort. After Delhi, over 100 such movements will be organized across the country.





During the day, senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar, said that it was the "mistakes" of the then government and former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru that led to the land being captured by Pakistan.





"At the time of partition, today's PoK was in India. Due to the mistakes of the government of that time, it remained under the control of Pakistan...At that time, the Congress government and Pandit Nehru got trapped in the maze of the British in such a way that these mistakes happened," the RSS leader told ANI.





Moreover, this is not the first time the former Army chief spoke on PoK. Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP claimed that PoK would merge with India soon "on its own".





"PoK will merge with India on its own, wait for some time," the Union minister for State said while responding to a query in a press conference in Rajasthan's Dausa regarding demands of Shia Muslims in PoK seeking opening of border crossing with India.







