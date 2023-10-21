



Sahibabad: German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann applauded the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor and said that this project is a fantastic example of India-Germany cooperation.





The RRTS Corridor is run and operated by German rail company Deutsche Bahn. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday





Speaking to ANI ahead of the inauguration event, Ackermann said, "I am very honoured and privileged to be here today, where the first Delhi-Meerut train will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister".





"It is a fabulous project, the fastest train in India so far. It's a shuttle train that comes under NCRTC from Meerut to Delhi. It runs at a speed of 160 km/hr," he added.





Stating that the project is run and operated by a German rail company Deutsche Bahn, the German envoy added that it sets a fantastic example of India-Germany cooperation.





"For us Germans, the most important thing is It is run and operated by a German rail company Deutsche Bahn. This is the first project, Deutsche Bahn has in India. It has won the contract and is now the operator of the train. The first part is around 20 km. In the coming years, we will see the whole 80 km from Meerut to Delhi, operated by Deutsche Bahn. It is a state-of-art project by state-of-art technology run by a very good German rail project setting a fantastic example of Germany-India cooperation," he said.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh,





PM Modi also flagged off the NaMo Bharat RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India.





He also dedicated to the nation, two stretches of the east-west corridor of Bengaluru Metro.





The 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, inaugurated by PM Modi, will connect Sahibabad to 'Duhai Depot' with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019.





RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180 Kmph, RRTS is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes, which can go up to a frequency of every five minutes as per requirement.







