



New Delhi: India and France's collaboration in the field of space can drive the two countries forward to reach new heights and explore new frontiers, said French Ambassador-designate Thierry Mathou on Monday.





The 2nd edition of the annual Indian Space Conclave organised by the Indian Space Association (ISpA) kicked off in the national capital on Monday. The first day was dedicated to India-France collaboration in the space sector. The event was attended by representatives of French and Indian space industry leaders, startups and government officials.





At an event to celebrate France's participation as the Country of Honour at the Indian Space Conclave 2023, the envoy stated that this is a new beginning of a strategic partnership.





His remarks come hours after the signing of a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India's premier industry association of space and satellite companies, ISpA, and GIFAS, the French Aerospace Industries Association.





"We have gathered to celebrate the success of this event. I am convinced that this trip is the beginning of a new strategic partnership with India," Thierry Mathou said.





"Let's forge together the spirit of collaboration that drives us forward. Together we can reach new heights, explore the new frontier, and make the impossible possible as India did in an outstanding manner in August with Isro's successful Chandrayan III mission," he said.





ISpA and GIFAS signed an MoU to enhance understanding of space industry capabilities and increase awareness of business opportunities in France and India.





The envoy hailed the signing of the MoU, saying: "It exemplifies the essence of collaboration and innovation between the business-space association of both countries."





The collaboration will help foster sustainable growth, promote innovation and advocate the adoption of new technologies in France and India's space industries, a release said.







