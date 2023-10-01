The officers said that during a specific tip-off J&K Police and Army's 42 RR laid a cordon in the forest area of Nagbal Forest and a search operation was launched during which 2 hideouts were busted.

In a joint operation launched by Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police, two hideouts of terrorists were busted near Nagbal Forest area in Gulshanpora Tral.


