Kuwait: Kuwait authorities on Wednesday released 34 Indian nurses and medical staff who were detained on September 12, said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.





As per the reports, the Indian nationals were detained for allegedly not having valid documents.





Taking to X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait shared about their release, saying, "Embassy is pleased to inform that the 34 Indian nurses/medical staff detained by authorities on 12 September have been released today based on Embassy's intervention with all the concerned authorities in Kuwait. Hon'ble MoS Shri V Muraleedharan was personally monitoring the case."





The embassy further added in a post, "Embassy is committed to render all possible assistance to Indian nationals in Kuwait for their welfare and safety."





The Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan who was personally monitoring the case also posted about the development and reaffirmed the Indian government's commitment for the security and wellbeing of Indians in abroad.





He said, "Appreciate @indembkwt for their consistent efforts in securing the release of nurses / medical staff. The government leaves no stone unturned when it comes to safety and wellbeing of Indians abroad. Indians abroad can feel safe today under leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji."







