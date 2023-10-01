Massive anti-Pakistan protests in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan





Gilgit-Baltistan (Pakistan-occupied J&K): An unprecedented mutiny of its kind is being witnessed here in Gilgit-Baltistan against the occupying Pakistan, which tonight called in the Army to quell the unrest.





Over the last week, lakhs of people have been participating in massive protests and rallies across Gilgit-Baltistan, a Shia Muslim-dominated territory which is actually a part of Ladakh but under illegal occupation of Pakistan since 1947.





Among various slogans, the leaders and participants, clearly angry over continued Pakistani occupation, have been demanding that they be allowed to go to Kargil, which is across the Line of Control (LoC) in Ladakh region.





“We don’t want to go to your Punjab, We don’t want to go to Sindh…. We don’t want to go to your country (Pakistan). Open the road to Kargil, open the traditional Kargil road, we will go there,” Wazir Hasnain, President of Tehreek Pasdaran PoK Gilgit-Baltistan at a rally.





At the rallies, the leaders have been saying that Pakistan exploits rich natural resources like water of Gilgit-Baltistan for the benefit of Pakistani Punjab, leaving the locals in the lurch.





Pakistan is also being blamed for inciting conflict between Shias and Sunnis of Gilgit-Baltistan, with a leader saying, amid loud cheers, that it won’t be tolerated anymore.





The protesters have been blocking highways and roads, including the one connection Pakistan with China.





Large rallies have been witnessed in places like Gilgit, Skardu, Daniyore and Nagar.





The latest protests started after the arrest of a prominent local cleric on alleged blasphemy charges.





Sensing that the situation is going out of hand, Pakistan tonight decided to deploy Army across Gilgit-Baltistan.







