



Quetta: Pakistan Army has killed several innocent Baloch people and is carrying out massive atrocities in parts of occupied Baluchistan, particular in Dera Bugti district, since this morning under the garb of an “operation”, according to reports.





The so-called operation is underway in multiple areas in Sui and Uch, including Gandoi, Sonari Matt, Sardar Pati, Bashk, Dam, and Laghar Dawan in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan, the reports said.





Gunship helicopters are also being used, according to Baloch Republican Party (BRP).





Quoting reports, it posted on X (formerly Twitter) that “Pakistan Army has killed at least five people during the ongoing major operation in Uch and Sui areas of Dera Bugti.”





Other reports said the number of the civilians killed is much more and that the armed forces have also illegally detained several others.





BRO said Pakistan Army has suspended internet services across the entire Dera Bugti district.





Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti claimed that the “operation” had been launched for the recovery of 6 footballers kidnapped by some armed men yesterday in Dera Bugti while on their way to Sibi.





BRP’s Central Spokesman Sher Mohammad Bugti rubbished the excuse cited by the Interior Minister for the operation.





“The statements of the puppet Prime minister & interior minister are nothing but scripts handed over to them by their masters.





“What they have told the media has nothing to do with reality of the situation.





“The military establishment is rather using it an excuse to carry on their massive military operation on the civil population in Dera Bugti.





“The script that they have brought before the media is to not only cover up the reality but to justify the barbarity unleashed on the civilian population in Dera Bugti,” he posted on Twitter.







