



Contract for construction and delivery of 08 x Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) Barge was concluded with SECON Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam, a MSME, in consonance with “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives of the Government of India. Second Barge of the series LSAM 8 (Yard 76) has been delivered to Indian Navy on 19 Oct 23.





The Barge has been built under the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 30 years. With all major and auxiliary equipment/ systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, the Barge is proud flag bearer of “Make in India” initiatives of Ministry of Defence.





Induction of MCA Barge will provide impetus to operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles / ammunition to Indian Naval Ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.







