Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRI Forum





Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar hailed his country's relationship with China, terming it as "made in heaven", adding that Pakistan would always "stand with China"





Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, after which he hailed the partnership between the two nations as "made in heaven," as per a report by the Dawn.





“We will always stand with China and trust you blindly,” he said as quoted by the report.





Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar was in China on a two-day visit to attend the third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.





During a meeting on the sidelines of the forum, Kakar spoke about Pakistan's deep commitment to China, describing the ties between the two countries as "sweeter than honey" and an "iron-clad brotherhood," as quoted by the Dawn.





Speaking about his meeting with Xi Jinping, the Pakistan Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X, "President Xi reassured that China would continue supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, and would continue supporting us in harnessing our geo-economic potential and as a hub of regional trade and economics, which is our shared vision."





Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar further said that during the meeting, the two leaders discussed "various dimensions of the multi faceted Pakistan-China relationship" and reaffirmed their "longstanding and steadfast friendship, all-weather strategic cooperation, economic and trade ties, and CPEC".





He added that he had invited Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan at his "earliest convenience" and he "graciously accepted".





At the Belt and Road Forum, Pakistan's Prime Minister said that his country has completed more than 50 projects worth $25 billion under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).





The CPEC is a 3,000-km long route of infrastructure projects connecting China's northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and the Gwadar Port in the western Pakistan province of Baluchistan.







